Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $144.62 or 0.00374277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $675,972.27 and $11,873.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002949 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.