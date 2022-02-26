Wayfair (NYSE:W) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $111.30, with a volume of 33397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.32.

The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.88.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

