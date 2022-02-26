WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $203.25

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.25 and last traded at $203.25, with a volume of 823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

