WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.53%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

