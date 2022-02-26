WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 253,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

CIBR stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.