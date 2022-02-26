WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

