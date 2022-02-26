WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $953,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

