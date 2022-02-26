WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $293.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average of $335.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

