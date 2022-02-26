WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 21,884 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,884 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 152.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,132,000 after acquiring an additional 187,059 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

