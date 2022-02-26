WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 30,163 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,163 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.