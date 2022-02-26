Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,966 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

