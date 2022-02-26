Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clorox by 9.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.