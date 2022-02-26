Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.25 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

