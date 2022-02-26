Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

