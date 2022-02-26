Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after purchasing an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

