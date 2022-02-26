Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 1,352 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

