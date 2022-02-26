Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $61.98 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

