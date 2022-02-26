Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

