Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.
VOT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.89 and a 52 week high of $265.87.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.