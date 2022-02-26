Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.08 and a 200 day moving average of $306.30. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

