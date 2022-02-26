Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,683,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.11. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

