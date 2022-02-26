Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $68.54 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

