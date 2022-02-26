Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 665,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (Get Rating)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.