Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

