Wellington Management Group LLP Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,241 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 141,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,542,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,240,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $92.40 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $110.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

