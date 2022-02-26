Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,012 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $46,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

TROW stock opened at $145.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.13 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

