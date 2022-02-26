Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 33,172 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,172 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of SP Plus worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $684.85 million, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.66. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

