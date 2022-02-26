Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,633 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $41,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 773.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 129,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after purchasing an additional 114,588 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $429.92 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

