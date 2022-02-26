Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EAD opened at $7.87 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 46,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

