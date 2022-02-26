Wells Fargo & Company Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $92.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,071 shares of company stock valued at $339,348. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $112,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

