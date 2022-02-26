Wells Fargo & Company Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $115.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

