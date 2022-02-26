Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $22.72. 1,722,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,891. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

