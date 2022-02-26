West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $486.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,130.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $107,215 over the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

