Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.35. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 30,689 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

