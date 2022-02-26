Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

WNEB stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

