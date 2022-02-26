Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

WAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

