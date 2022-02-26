Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.
In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.