Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after buying an additional 62,328 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

