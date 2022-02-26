Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.52 million to $86.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $83.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 471,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,523.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 297,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 278,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,654,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 793,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,829. The company has a market cap of $256.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

