Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.57. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 18.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

