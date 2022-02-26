WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $6.81 on Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00017338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $51.13 million and $1.59 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,797.81 or 0.07128144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.81 or 0.99920213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.