Whelan Financial Buys Shares of 156,375 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whelan Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 156,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,887,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 11.8% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.18 and a 1 year high of $82.92.
