Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

