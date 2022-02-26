William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Traeger in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COOK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of COOK opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Traeger has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 160,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 608,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

