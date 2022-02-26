William Blair Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

MDT stock opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

