William Blair Weighs in on TransUnion’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for TransUnion’s FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

TRU has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.92.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

