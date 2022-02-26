William G. Byers Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FVCB opened at $21.08 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVCB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

