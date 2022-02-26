William G. Byers Sells 5,000 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FVCB opened at $21.08 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.
About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
