Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,436.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.19. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

