WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target Raised to $7.65 at Cantor Fitzgerald

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.25 to $7.65 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAPS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.85 on Thursday. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $183,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

