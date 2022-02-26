Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day moving average is $261.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.83, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

