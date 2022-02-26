Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.51).

Several research analysts have recently commented on WKP shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.12) to GBX 920 ($12.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 850 ($11.56) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.33) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 764 ($10.39) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 722.50 ($9.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($13.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 812.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 849.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -11.34.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.