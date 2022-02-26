WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.27) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.66) to GBX 1,475 ($20.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

WPP opened at GBX 1,084.50 ($14.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,160.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,069.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

